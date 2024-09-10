Würth Elektronik eiSos appoints Thomas Garz EVP

Thomas Garz has been with the Würth Group since 2006. Most recently, he was Senior Vice President of the Würth Line Craft, the core business of the Würth Group, for Scandinavia and additionally responsible for International Systems of the Würth Line.

The organisational structure of the Würth Elektronik eiSos Group will remain unchanged as a result of this appointment.

“In Thomas Garz, we are delighted to have found a long-standing employee who has successfully held various management positions in the Würth Group before assuming his new role as the Executive Vice President for the Würth Elektronik eiSos Group,” says Robert Friedmann, Chairman of the Central Management Board of the Würth Group in a press release.

Before taking up his position as the Senior Vice President of the Würth Line Craft for Scandinavia, Thomas Garz held various positions, including sales and shop manager, assistant to the management and auditor for Würth.