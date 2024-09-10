Tower and Adani plan $10 billion semiconductor facility in India

The facility will specialise in analog and mixed-signal products and will be constructed in two phases.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, revealed that the semiconductor project is expected to generate 5,000 new jobs in the state.

Upon completion of the first phase, the facility will have the capacity to produce 40,000 wafers per month, with production doubling to 80,000 wafers per month following the completion of the second phase.

While the project has been announced, details regarding the groundbreaking timeline remain unclear.