Kyocera breaks ground on new plant in Nagasaki

The company – which is reinvesting in its existing factories both in Japan and abroad – concluded a land purchase agreement to build a new plant in Nagasaki back in April last year to strengthen its manufacturing capacity and meet rising demand.

Kyocera has acquired about 150,000 square meters (37 acres) of land for factory construction in the industrial park area by June 2024.

In the electronics industry, demand is expected to keep rising alongside such trends as miniaturisation and increasing functionality of semiconductor-related equipment as well as communications (including smartphones). The rise of 5G, generative AI, data centers, and automotive technologies like ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) and EVs also contribute to this growth.

To meet this demand, Kyocera is designing a new factory to produce fine ceramic components used in semiconductor-related applications as well as semiconductor packages, aiming to begin production in 2026.

Kyocera says in a press release that it will invest approximately JPY 68 billion (USD 469 million) by the end of March 2028 in the project.

Once completed the building will offer the company 80,799 square metres of space, spread out over 6 stories. Construction starts now in September and manufacturing operations are targeted to begin in 2026.