BAE Systems has acquired Kirintec

Kirintec’s battle-proven technology protects military platforms and personnel from cyber and electromagnetic attacks, written BAE System in a press release, adding that the open architecture of the products enables them to work together across all domains and a range of military platforms.

'The nature of warfare is changing for our military customers and adversaries are increasingly using offensive and defensive cyber and electronic warfare capabilities so Kirintec is a welcome addition to our business. Together, our complementary capabilities will help our armed forces secure electromagnetic spectrum dominance and conduct operations with a reduced risk of casualties or operational setbacks' – said Andrea Thompson, Group Managing Director, BAE Systems’ Digital Intelligence business, in a press release.

The British concern argues that the acquisition brings together complementary capabilities in CEMA and multi-domain integration and will enable BAE Systems to support growing customer requirements and address increasing demand for these capabilities. According to the agreement, Kirintec will form part of BAE Systems’ Digital Intelligence business, providing new products to broaden the Company’s portfolio across electronic warfare and force protection.

'The opportunity for CEMA expansion is significant amidst today's increasingly digitally-driven battlespace. In order to address the demand and grow to the level our customers require, we are delighted to join BAE Systems and combine our heritage in CEMA with BAE Systems' global pedigree in delivering multi-domain solutions' – said Nick Watts, CEO, Kirintec, in a press release.

BAE Systems highlights that the deal supports its strategy to develop breakthrough technologies, pursuing bolt-on acquisitions with technology-rich companies that complement the Company’s existing portfolio.

Krintec's workforce will not be affected by the acquisition - Kirintec's workforce of around 50 will continue to operate from its Herefordshire headquarters, serving existing customers. BAE Systems is instead expected to help the company increase its investment in product development and deliver these innovative solutions to a wider range of customers in the UK and allied countries.