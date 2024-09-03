STMicroelectronics joins Quintauris as sixth shareholder

ST joins other Quintauris shareholders, Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Nordic Semiconductor ASA, NXP Semiconductors, and Qualcomm Technologies.

Quintauris, founded in December 2023, aims to advance the adoption of RISC-V-based products. They will provide reference architectures and support for developing versatile, cross-industry solutions, starting with automotive applications and later expanding to mobile and IoT.

RISC-V is an open-standard Instruction Set Architecture (ISA), originally developed by researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, in 2010.