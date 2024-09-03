Ad
Business |

STMicroelectronics joins Quintauris as sixth shareholder

Semiconductor manufacturer STMicroelectronics has joined Quintauris GmbH as its sixth shareholder, to collaborate on exploring the potential of RISC-V architecture.

ST joins other Quintauris shareholders, Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Nordic Semiconductor ASA, NXP Semiconductors, and Qualcomm Technologies.

Quintauris, founded in December 2023, aims to advance the adoption of RISC-V-based products. They will provide reference architectures and support for developing versatile, cross-industry solutions, starting with automotive applications and later expanding to mobile and IoT.

RISC-V is an open-standard Instruction Set Architecture (ISA), originally developed by researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, in 2010.

“ST is a welcome addition to our list of shareholders,” says Alexander Kocher, CEO, Quintauris, in a press release. “By fostering collaboration between the world’s largest semiconductor companies, we aim to explore and unlock the potential of RISC-V for all the industries we will serve.”

