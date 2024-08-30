Nokia to open its largest fixed networks lab in India

Finnish company Nokia is signing a deal to establish its largest fixed network testbed in India to boost innovations in 10G, 25G, 50G and 100G passive optical networks.

The ₹4.5 billion (around USD 54 million) Chennai centre will be one of Nokia’s largest R&D labs, focusing on fixed wireless access and multi-dwelling unit solutions along with access networks and home controllers, according to a media release.

The government of Tamil Nadu state will provide the telecommunications giant with the required infrastructure, regulatory, and policy support.