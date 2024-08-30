Nokia to open its largest fixed networks lab in India
The USD 54 million Chennai centre will focus on fixed wireless access and multi-dwelling unit solutions along with access networks and home controllers.
Finnish company Nokia is signing a deal to establish its largest fixed network testbed in India to boost innovations in 10G, 25G, 50G and 100G passive optical networks.
The ₹4.5 billion (around USD 54 million) Chennai centre will be one of Nokia’s largest R&D labs, focusing on fixed wireless access and multi-dwelling unit solutions along with access networks and home controllers, according to a media release.
The government of Tamil Nadu state will provide the telecommunications giant with the required infrastructure, regulatory, and policy support.
“Our R&D footprint in Chennai is critical to our Fixed Networks strategy. This investment highlights our dedication to India and global technology advancements, and allows us to further leverage the abundant talent pool in the region,” Vimalkumar Kothandaraman, Head of Fixed Networks for Asia Pacific at Nokia, said. “This MoU solidifies our collaboration with the Tamil Nadu government to jointly drive telecom industry innovations, expanding our world-class R&D hub in Chennai.”