HP to receive $50 million boost for semiconductor project

HP's Corvallis facility is part of the company's “lab-to-fab” ecosystem in the region, which spans R&D activities to commercial manufacturing operations.

Among other products, the proposed funding would support the manufacturing of silicon devices that are key components of life sciences lab equipment, used in drug discovery, single-cell research, and cell line development. By leveraging HP’s capabilities in microfluidics and MEMS, these devices allow for increased speed and precision during life sciences R&D.

The project is estimated to create over 100 manufacturing jobs.

“This proposed investment provides HP with an opportunity to modernise and expand our facility to further invest in our microfluidics technology, which is the study of the behaviour and control of fluid on a microscopic scale. Microfluidics has the potential to drive revolutionary changes across industries, delivering speed, efficiency, and precision, to help pave the way for the next generation of innovation in life sciences and technology,” says Enrique Lores, President and CEO of HP in a press release.

The development and expansion facilitated by the proposed funding would bolster the lab-to-fab ecosystem that HP has established in Corvallis, which also serves as one of three R&D Centers for Excellence within the company’s global footprint.