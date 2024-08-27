LEM expands R&D capabilities in Europe and Asia

LEM states in a press release that the two new sites will enable the company to build greater intelligence into its sensors and also allow it to have development bases closer to key customers.

While the China site will be kitted out with the latest laboratory equipment, the site in Germany will focus on application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) design and semiconductor technology to help accelerate LEM’s innovation in integrated current sensors.

This latest investment in additional R&D facilities in Europe and Asia follows LEM’s recent inauguration of a factory in Malaysia which incorporates advanced manufacturing technology. With the Penang factory LEM is securing its operations while also diversifying its global footprint.

LEM is now backing up this investment in production capacity and flexible delivery with R&D capabilities that are designed to complement the existing site in Lyon, France, and to build on R&D activities that were already ongoing in Sofia, Bulgaria, now in their new office in the city centre.

Led by Matthias Tänzer, the development team at the new Munich semiconductor facility will work closely with LEM’s existing ICS team in Geneva, Switzerland. There are already 10 employees in place at Munich and this number will increase in line with LEM’s growth plans for the site, the press release continues.

At the 1,400 square metre Shanghai facility, there are currently 30 staff with the capacity to more than double that number in the future, many of whom will be involved in R&D.