Graco Inc. completes acquisition of PCT Systems

Headquartered in San Jose, California, PCT serves a spectrum of industries, including semiconductor, medtech, remediation, advanced optics, glass, and additives through the design and manufacturing of heated process tanks, megasonic cleaning systems, megasonic generators, transducer assemblies, and custom tanks in stainless steel, plastics, and quartz.

“The acquisition of this business complements our existing line of high-purity chemical delivery equipment used in the production of semiconductors, solar panels, LED flat panel displays, and various other electronics,” said Mark Sheahan, Graco's President and CEO, in a press release. “This acquisition is a strategic fit within our White Knight business and supports our expansion in the semiconductor market.”