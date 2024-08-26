TSMC gets $1.96 billion subsidy boost from Japan and China

TSMC’s global expansion is picking up pace, boosted by support from governments in Japan and China.

In the first half of 2024, the Taiwan semiconductor giant secured around NTD 8 billion in subsidies from Japan and China, taking its total government aid from the two countries to NTD 62.5 billion (around USD 1.96 billion), according to a report by market intelligence provider TrendForce.

TSMC’s subsidiaries in Japan and China received these subsidies to support their plans to establish and run manufacturing facilities in Kumamoto (Japan) and Nanjing (China), the company’s financial reports indicate, according to the Central News Agency.

These funds are mainly for real estate, equipment and plant purchases, and to offset building and operational costs.

TSMC received NTD 7.051 billion in subsidies from Japan and China in 2022 and NTD 47.545 billion in 2023.

The company, which has a presence in Japan and the US, is also expanding its 28nm capacity in China.

On August 20, ESMC — the joint venture between TSMC, Bosch, Infineon, and NXP — held a groundbreaking ceremony for its fab in Dresden, Germany, extending TSMC’s global footprint to Europe.