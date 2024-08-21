Microchip hit by cyberattack

Microchip says in a filing that as soon as it detected the issue it began taking steps to assess, contain and remediate the potentially unauthorised activity.

A few days later, on August 19, 2024, Microchip determined that an unauthorised party disrupted the company’s use of certain servers and some business operations. According to the filing, Microchip took additional steps to address the incident, including isolating the affected systems, shutting down certain systems, and launching an investigation with the assistance of external cybersecurity advisors.

"As a result of the incident, certain of the company’s manufacturing facilities are operating at less than normal levels, and the company’s ability to fulfill orders is currently impacted," the company writes.

Microchip is currently working to bring the affected portions of its IT systems back online, restore normal business operations and mitigate the impact of the incident. As the investigation is ongoing, the full scope, nature and impact of the incident are not yet known.