AMD to acquire hyperscale solutions provider ZT Systems

The transaction is described as a major step in AMD’s AI strategy to deliver leadership AI training and inferencing solutions based on innovating across silicon, software and systems.

“Our acquisition of ZT Systems is the next major step in our long-term AI strategy to deliver leadership training and inferencing solutions that can be rapidly deployed at scale across cloud and enterprise customers,” said AMD Chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su, in a press release.

AMD has agreed to acquire ZT Systems in a cash and stock transaction valued at USD 4.9 billion.

“ZT adds world-class systems design and rack-scale solutions expertise that will significantly strengthen our data center AI systems and customer enablement capabilities. This acquisition also builds on the investments we have made to accelerate our AI hardware and software roadmaps. Combining our high-performance Instinct AI accelerator, EPYC CPU, and networking product portfolios with ZT Systems’ industry-leading data center systems expertise will enable AMD to deliver end-to-end data center AI infrastructure at scale with our ecosystem of OEM and ODM partners,” Dr. Lisa Su continues.

Headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey, ZT Systems has more than 15 years of experience designing and deploying data center AI compute and storage infrastructure at scale for the largest global cloud companies. The company's design, integration, manufacturing and deployment capabilities have made them one of the top providers of AI training and inference infrastructure.

Following the transaction close, ZT Systems will join the AMD Data Center Solutions Business Group. ZT CEO Frank Zhang will lead the manufacturing business and ZT President Doug Huang will lead the design and customer enablement teams, both reporting to AMD Executive Vice President and General Manager Forrest Norrod. AMD says that it will seek a strategic partner to acquire ZT Systems’ industry-leading U.S.-based data center infrastructure manufacturing business.