Dover acquires RF device and microelectronic specialist

Criteria Lab solutions are tailored for high-reliability applications in the space, aerospace, defence, commercial semiconductor, automotive, and medical industries – and will is now part of the Microwave Products Group (MPG) within Dover's Engineered Products segment.

Criteria Lab's primary location in Austin, Texas, includes a large clean room dedicated to space test engineering, assembly, and packaging, and its Penrose, Colorado, facility specialises in electronic component tape and reel packaging services.

The acquisition of Criteria Labs will enhance MPG's ability to meet exacting Size, Weight, and Power (SWaP) requirements which are crucial for electronic warfare and communication systems, according to a press release.