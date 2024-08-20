Mouser names Tom Busher as senior VP of global sales and service

"I have long considered Tom a thoughtful leader and am excited to welcome him to my senior leadership team," says Glenn Smith, Mouser Electronics' President and Chief Executive Officer, in a press release. "I first met Tom in 1994 and was struck by his leadership abilities. As Mouser continues to expand our global distribution business, I'm confident Tom is in the best position to deliver the services and solutions our customers need."

Busher will report directly to Smith and oversee Mouser's global sales and service growth, and the company's sales expansion activities.

Busher joined Mouser in 2018 as Vice President of Supplier Management, responsible for the Products Team managing the passives, electromechanical and industrial automation sectors. Busher has more than three decades of experience in electronics. Prior to joining Mouser, he held leadership roles at Digikey, Littelfuse, Avnet and the former Kent Electronics.