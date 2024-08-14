KKR makes an offer to acquire Fuji Soft

Fuji Soft is a system integrator in Japan with a focus on embedded, control and operational software and systems. The company serves various industries based on advanced technologies built on decades of experience with a team of over 10,000 system engineers.

The proposed tender offer price of JPY 8,800 (USD 59,80) per share has been determined based on negotiations between KKR and Fuji Soft. The transaction will be financed predominantly from KKR’s Asian Fund IV.

FK Co expects to start the tender offer in the second half of 2024, subject to regulatory approvals.