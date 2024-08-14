YES delivers multiple EcoCoat systems
Yield Engineering Systems (YES), a manufacturer of process equipment for AI and HPC semiconductor solutions as well as biomedical applications, says it has delivered multiple systems to an unnamed Diagnostic Testing customer
YES has delivered multiple EcoCoat Vapor Deposition systems to a Diagnostic Testing customer. These systems will be utilised in the manufacturing of test platforms for Molecular Diagnostic Testing and PCR for DNA/RNA amplification.
The EcoCoat system is designed to provide a highly uniform interface layer for a stable coupling chemistry that is required for chemical synthesis on wafer or glass substrates.
"The EcoCoat offers a unique combination of in-situ plasma surface activation and vapor phase deposition of highly uniform, covalently bound silane monolayers as the essential interface between an inorganic substrate and functional organic biomolecules. YES's proprietary process offers a defect-free chemically efficient uniform coating, resulting in high throughput and low CoO." said Ken Sautter, Technical Fellow at YES in a press release.