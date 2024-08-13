AMD completes acquisition of Silo AI

Silo AI brings a team of world-class AI scientists and engineers to AMD.

They have developed AI models, platforms and solutions for large enterprise customers including Allianz, Philips, Rolls-Royce and Unilever. Their expertise spans several markets and they have created open-source multilingual Large Language Models (LLMs) including Poro and Viking on AMD platforms. The Silo AI team will join the AMD Artificial Intelligence Group (AIG), led by AMD Senior Vice President Vamsi Boppana.