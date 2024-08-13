Hemlock Semi completes its next-gen finishing facility

Representing a major investment in a modern finishing process and expanded production capacity, NGF’s technology allows the company to offer customers semiconductor-grade polysilicon with purity measured on the lower end of the parts per trillion scale.

HSC’s polysilicon is already one of the purest human-made substances on Earth – at 99.999999999% pure. However, HSC says that NGF takes that purity to the next level, enabling even smaller microchips that will power the continued growth of AI and drive future innovations in medicine, autonomous vehicles, aerospace, military applications and much more.

Construction on the NGF facility began in July 2022. During the project’s peak, nearly 300 workers were employed on site, logging more than 550,000 total man-hours.