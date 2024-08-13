ISE Labs expands in the US, opens second Silicon Valley site

Together, the Fremont and San Jose sites will double ISE’s available R&D lab and business space, expanding its North American footprint.

ISE Labs says in an update that it purchased the building in late 2023 and has built it out specifically to accommodate the engineering needs of its North American customers, many of whom are working on solutions for emerging semiconductor applications, such as AI and machine learning, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and high-performance computing (HPC). In addition to shifting some team members between facilities, ISE Labs is seeking several highly skilled engineers and technicians for the new site.

“As semiconductor manufacturing supply chain reshoring continues to escalate, demand for our proven engineering expertise is growing in parallel. Expanding our operations by adding a second facility is vital to support our growing customers, who are onsite daily due to the collaborative nature of our work. Ease of access in the South Bay was a key consideration in selecting our new site,” Kenneth Hsiang, Chief Executive Officer, ISE Labs, said in a press release.

The San Jose facility will primarily house qualification and reliability processes, including environmental, mechanical, electrostatic discharge (ESD), failure analysis, and burn-in. The Fremont site will expand its test functions, including automated test equipment (ATE) test program development, test hardware design, device characterisation, wafer probing, and engineering, pre-production and final test, and system-level test.