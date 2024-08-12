Semi-Kinetics adds three Koh Young 3D AOIs

Adding the AOIs will allow the company to better manage the increasing complexity of modern electronic assemblies, including high-density and fine-pitch components. The Zenith 2 systems deliver detailed measurement data in real-time, allowing for immediate manufacturing feedback and continuous process improvements.

The system is known for its "True 3D" measurement capabilities, providing full volumetric data for comprehensive inspection of components and solder joints. This technology enables EMS provider to achieve higher levels of defect detection while reducing false calls – thereby enhancing overall production efficiency.