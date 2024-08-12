Semi-Kinetics adds three Koh Young 3D AOIs
EMS provider Semi-Kinetics has boosted its capabilities by installing three Koh Young 3D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems at its California facility.
Adding the AOIs will allow the company to better manage the increasing complexity of modern electronic assemblies, including high-density and fine-pitch components. The Zenith 2 systems deliver detailed measurement data in real-time, allowing for immediate manufacturing feedback and continuous process improvements.
The system is known for its "True 3D" measurement capabilities, providing full volumetric data for comprehensive inspection of components and solder joints. This technology enables EMS provider to achieve higher levels of defect detection while reducing false calls – thereby enhancing overall production efficiency.
"At Semi-Kinetics, we are constantly investing in cutting-edge technology to ensure that we remain at the forefront of the industry," said Michael Wayne Leedom, President & CEO at Semi-Kinetics, in a press release. "The installation of these Koh Young 3D AOI systems is a significant step forward in our quality assurance process, allowing us to provide our customers with the highest level of precision and reliability."