DigiKey adds more than 340,000 new products in1H24

“DigiKey is committed to providing the most innovative new components to our customers,” said Mike Slater, vice president, global business development for DigiKey, in a press release. “By continuously expanding our supplier mix, we are able to fill technology gaps and add products in areas of rapid growth and high demand, as well as emerging technologies, like automation and control, electric and hybrid vehicles, AI, smart sensors, wireless connectivity and more.”

Key suppliers added in the first half of 2024 include AEM, FLEXEMATIC, Faulhaber, Nexcom, Pacific Lasertec and more. These additions reflect DigiKey’s ongoing efforts to expand in all product categories, including advanced controls, precision sensors, high-efficiency motors, and cutting-edge products in industrial automation.