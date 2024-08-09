DigiKey adds more than 340,000 new products in1H24
Distributor DigiKey significantly expanded its portfolio during the first two quarters of 2024. This includes the addition of more than 150 new suppliers and more than 340,000 new products across its core business, including 90,000 new stocking parts with inventory available to sell.
“DigiKey is committed to providing the most innovative new components to our customers,” said Mike Slater, vice president, global business development for DigiKey, in a press release. “By continuously expanding our supplier mix, we are able to fill technology gaps and add products in areas of rapid growth and high demand, as well as emerging technologies, like automation and control, electric and hybrid vehicles, AI, smart sensors, wireless connectivity and more.”
Key suppliers added in the first half of 2024 include AEM, FLEXEMATIC, Faulhaber, Nexcom, Pacific Lasertec and more. These additions reflect DigiKey’s ongoing efforts to expand in all product categories, including advanced controls, precision sensors, high-efficiency motors, and cutting-edge products in industrial automation.
“DigiKey’s Marketplace growth in the first half of 2024 gives our customers access to more product lines than ever before,” adds Missy Hall, vice president, new market development for DigiKey. “We’re continually expanding the diversity of our products and suppliers in new product categories in DigiKey Marketplace and Fulfilled by DigiKey programs to support the global engineering industry with the best possible selection of products.”