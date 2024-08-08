Silicon carbide evolution in e-mobility trends

Riccardo Nicoloso

© STMicroelectronics

In the era of electric mobility, the demand for efficient and high-performance power semiconductors has never been greater. Silicon Carbide (SiC) has emerged as a game-changing material in this field, offering superior electrical properties and enabling significant advancements in electric vehicle (EV) technology. ​

During Evertiq Expo Gothenburg on September 19, 2024, Riccardo Nicoloso, General Manager of the New Materials and Power Solutions Division at STMicroelectronics, will take to the stage and explore the evolution of SiC in the e-mobility trend, focusing on its impact on EV market development, powertrain efficiency, and new automotive applications.

STMicroelectronics introduced its first SiC diodes in 2004 following years of R&D on silicon carbide technology. This was followed by the introduction of SiC MOSFETs in 2009, which entered mass production in 2014. Today, ST offers one of the industry's broadest ranges of medium- and high-voltage SiC power products. The company is expanding its production capacity and building a robust SiC supply chain to meet growing demand and ensure long-term reliability.

ST recently announced plans to build a new high-volume 200 mm SiC manufacturing facility for power devices, modules, as well as test and packaging, in Catania, Italy. Combined with the SiC substrate manufacturing facility being readied on the same site, these facilities will form ST’s Silicon Carbide Campus. The new facility is targeted to start production in 2026 and to ramp to full capacity by 2033, with up to 15,000 wafers per week at full build-out.

Analysts at Yole Group are seeing strong demand for SiC power devices, mainly driven by EV applications, but also from a growing adoption of the technology from industrial and industrial energy sectors. According to Yole Group's Q2 2024 Power SiC and GaN Compound Semiconductor Market Monitor, the SiC power device market is expected to reach USD 10 billion by 2029, with automotive and mobility as well as transportation accounting for close to USD 8 billion.