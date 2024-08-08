Infineon opens SiC power semiconductor fab in Malaysia

The 200-millimeter SiC power fab will strengthen Infineon’s role in the space of power semiconductors. The first phase of the fab – with an investment volume of EUR 2 billion – will focus on the production of silicon carbide power semiconductors and will include gallium nitride (GaN) epitaxy. 900 high-value jobs will be created already in the first phase.

The second phase, with an investment of up to five billion euros, will create the world’s largest and most efficient 200-millimeter SiC power fab. Overall, up to 4.000 jobs will be created with the project.

“New generations of power semiconductors based on innovative technology such as silicon carbide are an absolute prerequisite to achieving decarbonization and climate protection. Our technology increases the energy efficiency of ubiquitous applications such as electric cars, solar and wind power systems and AI data centers. We are therefore investing in the largest and most efficient high-tech SiC production facility in Malaysia, backed by strong customer commitments,” says Jochen Hanebeck, CEO of Infineon Technologies AG, in a press release. “Since the demand for semiconductors will constantly rise, the investment in Kulim is highly attractive to our customers, who are backing it with their prepayments. It also increases the resilience of the supply chain for critical components needed for the green transition.”

Infineon has secured design wins with a total value of approximately EUR 5 billion and has received approximately EUR 1 billion in prepayments from existing and new customers for the ongoing expansion of the Kulim 3 fab. Notably, these design wins include six OEMs in the automotive sector as well as customers in the renewable energy and industrial segments.

Kulim 3 will be closely connected to the Infineon site in Villach, Austria, Infineon’s global competence center for power semiconductors. The company already increased capacity for SiC and GaN power semiconductors in Villach in 2023.