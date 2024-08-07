Entegris inks supply deal with onsemi

Entegris will provide onsemi with a broad range of co-optimised chemical mechanical planarisation (CMP) solutions for silicon carbide (SiC) applications.

“Over the past four years, Entegris has leveraged its technology and innovation to become a leader in the growing SiC market, and we are pleased to enter into this long-term supply agreement with onsemi. Entegris will provide our leading CMP solutions to onsemi to assist the company in meeting the growing demands of its customers and the overall market,” said Bertrand Loy, president and CEO of Entegris in a press release.

While SiC offers critical advantages for the manufacture of advanced semiconductors, it is a very hard material that is naturally dense and chemically inert, making it difficult to achieve the desired surface quality on the wafer. With its suite of CMP solutions including slurries, pads, brushes, and post-CMP cleans, Entegris solutions enable high-volume manufacturing of SiC wafers.

“Entegris recognises the compelling long-term prospects of silicon carbide technologies, which are increasingly relied on by manufacturers in a number of industries, including electric vehicles, power devices, renewable energy, wireless communication, and cloud computing. Our broad portfolio of CMP solutions enables high-volume manufacturers of SiC wafers such as onsemi to polish such wafers with high yield and low defectivity,” says According to Dann Woodland, president of Entegris’ Materials Solutions.

Today, onsemi is one of only a few companies globally to manufacture SiC-based semiconductors from crystal growth to advanced packaging solutions. Nana Tseng, chief procurement officer and vice president external manufacturing at onsemi, says that the agreement with Entegris will enable the semiconductor manufacturer to reliably meet its customers’ increasing demand for technologies that improve the energy efficiency in their applications.