SK hynix to receive up to $450 million for Indiana facility

Separately, SK hynix says that it plans to seek a tax benefit equivalent of up to 25% of the qualified capital expenditures through the Investment Tax Credit program via the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

The South Korean company also said that it will proceed with the construction of the Indiana base as planned to in order to be able to provide AI memory products as planned.

The signing follows SK hynix’s announcement back in April that it plans to invest USD 3.87 billion to build a production base for advanced packaging in Indiana in a move expected to create around 1,000 jobs.