Polymatech acquires US company

The acquisition was executed through Polymatech's wholly-owned subsidiary, Artificial Electronics Intelligent Materials Pte Ltd. in Singapore.

Nisene Technology Group has been operating since the 1970s and is known for its work in ICs built on silicon and SiC wafers. Over the years, Nisene has designed at least 50 different types of ICs and registered numerous patents, solidifying its status as a cornerstone of the industry.

"The acquisition complements Polymatech's leading-edge product portfolio and enables the development of new classes of products," said Ryan Young, incoming CEO of Nisene, in a press release.

Nisene's expertise in silicon and silicon carbide, combined with Polymatech's Sapphire-based semiconductors, creates a unique multi-wafer technology. This merger positions Polymatech as potentially the only company in the world with such a comprehensive semiconductor offering. Polymatech says it will continue to produce Sapphire Wafers using advanced technology supplied by European tool suppliers, with the tools expected to be in their facility by the end of January 2025.

Strategically located in California, USA, Polymatech plans to invest up to USD 500 million. The company will produce SiC and Sapphire wafers, high-performance CPUs, and GPUs for PCs and mobiles. The company aims to achieve a top line of USD 5 billion by 2030.