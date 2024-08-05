M31 team up with Tower Semiconductor
M31 Technology Corporation (M31), a provider of silicon intellectual property, has teamed up with Tower Semiconductor yielding the successful development of static random access memory (SRAM) and read-only memory (ROM) IP products using a 65nm process.
The design modules have been delivered to clients for complete validation, ensuring the circuit architectures designed with the platform's low-power components, Analog FETs, meet the stringent low-power requirements of SoC chips.
The collaboration between M31 and Tower Semiconductor leverages their extensive R&D experience in mature processes, to develop advanced memory compilers for the 65nm process platform, including Single Port, One Port, and ROM. This cooperation aims to provide more reliable and efficient semiconductor components for applications in the IoT, smart wearables, Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X), and AI markets. Through technological integration, both companies will enhance production efficiency and reduce costs to meet the growing demand for highly integrated, low-power, high-performance semiconductor solutions.
"We are very pleased to partner with Tower Semiconductor to accelerate the product development process and provide our customers with superior, innovative semiconductor solutions. In this collaboration, M31 has particularly focused on the integration of analog IC and low-power components, demonstrating a high level of synergy that will enable our customers to achieve performance and functionality advantages in increasingly complex SoC chip architectures. M31's solid R&D capabilities and customer service have earned recognition from globally renowned semiconductor companies, showcasing M31's diversified development in the global foundry supply chain," says Patrick Lien, VP of R&D at M31, in a press release.