M31 team up with Tower Semiconductor

The design modules have been delivered to clients for complete validation, ensuring the circuit architectures designed with the platform's low-power components, Analog FETs, meet the stringent low-power requirements of SoC chips.

The collaboration between M31 and Tower Semiconductor leverages their extensive R&D experience in mature processes, to develop advanced memory compilers for the 65nm process platform, including Single Port, One Port, and ROM. This cooperation aims to provide more reliable and efficient semiconductor components for applications in the IoT, smart wearables, Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X), and AI markets. Through technological integration, both companies will enhance production efficiency and reduce costs to meet the growing demand for highly integrated, low-power, high-performance semiconductor solutions.