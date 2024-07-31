Qualcomm launches ultra-affordable 5G chipset
US chip designer Qualcomm has officially unveiled its Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset at an event in India. It expects the affordable tech to 'bring 5G connectivity to a broader audience'.
Qualcomm says the new platform is packed with feature-rich enhancements, including robust CPU performance for multitasking and productivity, dual band navIC for better position accuracy, AI-enhanced audio, and entertainment experiences like smooth gameplay and powerful video streaming.
The affordable 5G chipset was fabbed on a 4nm process and is aimed at budget smartphones. It features improved battery life, and 1 Gb/s download data rates. Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 will initially be adopted by Xiaomi, with the first device expected to be announced before the end of 2024 in India.
“The Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 Mobile Platform is a significant leap forward in making 5G technology more accessible, so more people can navigate the world at 5G speeds,” said Chris Patrick, SVP of Mobile Handsets for Qualcomm in a press release. “Thanks to cutting-edge engineering, we balanced affordability with strong performance and all-day battery life, as well as widespread access to 5G for more enhanced mobile experiences.”
“We are excited to be working with Qualcomm Technologies to enable access to gigabit-fast connectivity for users” added Muralikrishnan B, President, Xiaomi India. “Many people have yet to experience the benefits of 5G, and thanks to Snapdragon 4s Gen 2, Xiaomi can bring 5G connectivity to a broader audience to help reshape the way the world connects and interacts.”