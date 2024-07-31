Qualcomm launches ultra-affordable 5G chipset

Qualcomm says the new platform is packed with feature-rich enhancements, including robust CPU performance for multitasking and productivity, dual band navIC for better position accuracy, AI-enhanced audio, and entertainment experiences like smooth gameplay and powerful video streaming.

The affordable 5G chipset was fabbed on a 4nm process and is aimed at budget smartphones. It features improved battery life, and 1 Gb/s download data rates. Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 will initially be adopted by Xiaomi, with the first device expected to be announced before the end of 2024 in India.

“The Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 Mobile Platform is a significant leap forward in making 5G technology more accessible, so more people can navigate the world at 5G speeds,” said Chris Patrick, SVP of Mobile Handsets for Qualcomm in a press release. “Thanks to cutting-edge engineering, we balanced affordability with strong performance and all-day battery life, as well as widespread access to 5G for more enhanced mobile experiences.”