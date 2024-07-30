NIO showcases the world's first 5nm autonomous driving chip

NIO is one of China's fast growing automotive giants, and recently moved into the chip business – a move that reflects the central importance of information processing in the software defined vehicles that are leading the EV space.

The firm claims that NX9031 chip is the industry's first 5nm automotive chip, and potentially competes with the likes of NVIDIA's DRIVE Orin SoC in terms of its capabilities. The 32-core product comprises more than 50 billion transistors. Reportedly, it has already passed the "tape-out" stage, which means that mass production is not far off.

NIO was founded just a decade ago in November 2014. But it is already a major player in the EV space. It has R&D and manufacturing facilities in Shanghai, Hefei, Beijing, Nanjing, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, San Jose, Munich, Oxford, Berlin, Budapest, and Singapore.