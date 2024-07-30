MediaTek wins deal to supply chips for Jio e-scooters
India's industrial and telco conglomerate Jio is teaming up with Taiwanese fabless semiconductor giant MediaTek on designs for its two-wheeled EV product families.
The arrangement will see MediaTek supply MT8766 and MT8768 system-on-chip products for the Android-based operating systems that convey information to drivers of Jio e-scooters.
It's a significant deal. India is one of the world's biggest two-wheeler markets, and is driving the switch from the old-school mechanical products to software defined and AI-powered designs. JioThings, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries' Jio Platforms, is active in the space as it sees the EV market as a means to sell 4G subscriptions and value-added services.
"The two-wheeler market is now going from mechanical-defined to the future connectivity, advanced technology, even with AI supported. So MediaTek, with all the assets we have, is best positioned to help the incumbents and disruptors to win in this market. So collaboration with Jio to win in this future two-wheeler market, especially for the EV two-wheeler market is very promising and very encouraging, exciting for us," said CK Wang, general manager of the IoT business unit at MediaTek, in an interview with TechCrunch.