MediaTek wins deal to supply chips for Jio e-scooters

The arrangement will see MediaTek supply MT8766 and MT8768 system-on-chip products for the Android-based operating systems that convey information to drivers of Jio e-scooters.

It's a significant deal. India is one of the world's biggest two-wheeler markets, and is driving the switch from the old-school mechanical products to software defined and AI-powered designs. JioThings, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries' Jio Platforms, is active in the space as it sees the EV market as a means to sell 4G subscriptions and value-added services.