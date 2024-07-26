ASMPT and IBM extend chiplet R&D collaboration
ASMPT and IBM have renewed their agreement to conduct research on chiplet packaging technologies. They will work together to advance thermo-compression and hybrid bonding technology using ASMPT’s Firebird TCB and Lithobolt hybrid bonding tools.
Chiplet tech is growing in importance to the semiconductor industry. It deconstructs System On Chip solutions into their composite parts, creating smaller chips that can then be packaged together to operate as a single system. Benefits include better energy efficiency, faster system development cycle time, and reduced costs.
But chiplet tech is still relatively nascent, with more research needed to take the concept to mass production. ASMPT and IBM have been working on the problem together for many years. Last year they debuted a new hybrid bonding approach that optimises bonding quality between two chiplets. Now, they will continue to work together on the development of bonding technologies for chiplet packages.
“IBM has been at the forefront of developing advanced packaging technology for the age of AI,” said Huiming Bu, Vice President of IBM Semiconductors Global R&D and Albany Operations, IBM Research in a press statement. “We are proud to continue our work with ASMPT to advance chiplet packaging technology to pave the way for smaller, more powerful, and more energy efficient chips.”