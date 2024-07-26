ASMPT and IBM extend chiplet R&D collaboration

Chiplet tech is growing in importance to the semiconductor industry. It deconstructs System On Chip solutions into their composite parts, creating smaller chips that can then be packaged together to operate as a single system. Benefits include better energy efficiency, faster system development cycle time, and reduced costs.

But chiplet tech is still relatively nascent, with more research needed to take the concept to mass production. ASMPT and IBM have been working on the problem together for many years. Last year they debuted a new hybrid bonding approach that optimises bonding quality between two chiplets. Now, they will continue to work together on the development of bonding technologies for chiplet packages.