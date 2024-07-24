Infineon signs MOU with Chinese battery supplier EVE Energy

Germany's semiconductor group Infineon is a specialist in automotive products, helping car makers in their shift towards electrification, intelligence, and connectivity. Its portfolio includes microcontroller units, analog front-end, power source management integrated circuits, drivers, MOSFETs, controller area network (CAN) components, and sensors.

This newly-signed MoU will see Infineon help EVE Energy to more precisely monitor, protect, and optimise the performance of electric vehicle batteries, thereby improving user driving experience and energy efficiency.

Eve Energy is primarily active in China but is expanding internationally and currently building its first European plant in Hungary to supply BMW. In March, it reached a production agreement with the Israeli battery specialist StoreDot.

