Chip metrology inspection startup raises €135m

The firm was set up to address the semiconductor industry’s metrology and inspection challenges that have been driven by demand for higher performing and lower energy consuming chips.

In response, Nearfield developed an in-line, non-destructive process control nanometrology solution for advanced 3D memory and logic devices. The technology combines high-resolution with high-throughput, essential for the production of advanced semiconductor nodes. Nearfield’s’ QUADRA 3D metrology system was recently fully into a major high-volume semiconductor manufacturing fab for the first time.

Now it has EUR 135 million to accelerate its product development. The oversubscribed funding round was led by two new investors, Walden Catalyst and Temasek, with support from M&G Investments, Innovation Industries, Invest-NL, and ING.