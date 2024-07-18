Chiplet startup DreamBig closes $75m equity round

DreamBig was founded in 2019 and its core offering is the MARS modular integrated circuits platform. It is the first chiplet platform to provide direct access to both static random-access memory and dynamic random-access memory tiers. It uses standard die-to-die interfaces such as UCIe and BoW with standard AMBA protocols.

DreamBig says MARS enables customers – such as chipmakers and server hardware makers – to compose differentiated products from horizontal innovations across the industry rather than proprietary vertical solutions from single vendors.

The new round was co-led by the Samsung Catalyst Fund and the Sutardja Family, with participation from new investors such as Hanwha, Event Horizon and Raptor and existing backers such as UMC Capital, BRV, Ignite Innovation Fund and Grandfull Fund. It brings the total amount raised to more than USD 93 million.

Sohail Syed, Chief Executive of DreamBig, said in a press release: “Our open MARS Chiplet Platform enables unparalleled scale-up and scale-out solutions so customers can achieve the highest levels of performance and energy efficiency at lowest cost and fastest time-to-market." Marco Chisari, who runs Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.’s Semiconductor Innovation Center, added: “The ever-growing demands for intensive workloads and memory-bound applications – from generative AI to automotive – are fuelling the need for more advanced chiplet-based designs with 3D HBM stacking."

DreamBig is one of many AI chip startups to have raised funding recently. Others include Halo Industries, Etched.ai, DEEPX, SiMA Technologies AND Recogni.