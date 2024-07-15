Huawei completes $1.4bn Lianqiu R&D facility

According to a report by Liberty Times Net, China's tech giant Huawei has now completed its mission to consolidate all of its R&D activities into one huge 2.06 million square metre facility. The story says this new centre in Lianqiu will support research into HiSilicon, wireless technology, smartphone development, automotive, digital energy, and other areas.

The USD 1.4 billion complex reportedly has connected internal roads, and a miniature train system with a total of eight stations. Once fully completed, Huawei plans to relocate its existing Shanghai R&D base and other labs to the Lianqiu centre.