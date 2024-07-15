ISE Labs opens second Silicon Valley lab
Semiconductor engineering services firm ISE Labs is doubling its available R&D capacity with a new location in San Jose, California.
ISE Labs, a subsidiary of ASE Inc, says in a press release that its expanded footprint will accommodate the engineering needs of its North American customers, many of whom are working on solutions for emerging semiconductor applications, such as artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and high-performance computing (HPC).
The San Jose facility will support qualification and reliability processes, including environmental, mechanical, electrostatic discharge (ESD), failure analysis, and burn-in. These tests are vital to detecting early failures in a semiconductor device.
Meanwhile, the opening of the new site will free up ISE's existing Fremont facility to expand test functions such as automated test equipment (ATE) test program development, test hardware design, device characterisation, wafer probing, pre-production and final test, and system-level test.
“We are firmly committed to our investment in Silicon Valley. It both contributes to the region’s revitalising its position in the semiconductor industry and supports US manufacturers more broadly. Adding this new high-end facility to our existing local footprint is an important step,” said Dr. Tien Wu, Chief Executive Officer, ASE, Inc. “Our ISE Labs division – the largest semiconductor testing service provider in North America – is essential to advancing ASE’s role in driving the development of the world’s most innovative electronics.”