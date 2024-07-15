ISE Labs opens second Silicon Valley lab

ISE Labs, a subsidiary of ASE Inc, says in a press release that its expanded footprint will accommodate the engineering needs of its North American customers, many of whom are working on solutions for emerging semiconductor applications, such as artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and high-performance computing (HPC).

The San Jose facility will support qualification and reliability processes, including environmental, mechanical, electrostatic discharge (ESD), failure analysis, and burn-in. These tests are vital to detecting early failures in a semiconductor device.

Meanwhile, the opening of the new site will free up ISE's existing Fremont facility to expand test functions such as automated test equipment (ATE) test program development, test hardware design, device characterisation, wafer probing, pre-production and final test, and system-level test.