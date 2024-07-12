Cyient announces a dedicated semiconductor subsidiary

Cyient currently offers engineering to more than 300 customers across a range of sectors. It's been active in semiconductors for many years, offering services around consulting on chip design, in-house IC development, turnkey ASIC and post-silicon validation. Now it has decided to formalise these offerings within a dedicated subsidiary.

In an official announcement, Krishna Bodanapu, Executive Vice Chairman & Managing Director of Cyient Limited, said: "We are excited to announce this strategic initiative that enhances our capabilities in Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) turnkey design and manufacturing. As the global semiconductor market is expected to hit a trillion dollars by 2030 and the Indian Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) forecasting the industry's growth to USD 100 billion by 2030, we are well-positioned to capitalise on the vast opportunities for growth and influence in this evolving market.”