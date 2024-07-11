GCT Semiconductor and Kyocera team up on 5G chip designs

GCT is a fabless designer of 5G and 4G LTE semiconductor solutions. Its system-on-chip designs support commercial devices such as CPEs, mobile hotspots, routers, M2M applications and smartphones.

Electronics manufacturer Kyocera has provided financial support for the new platform development, which will include 4G (Category 15) and 5G (Release 16) functionalities; sub-6GHz and mmWave RF; as well as various interfaces for connectivity for PCIE, USB, Ethernet and SLIC.

The two firms say their 5G reference platform incorporates GCT’s 5G chipset and Kyocera’s 5G mmWave antenna module. They expect it to play a key role in the development of Kyocera’s own products as well as GCT’s development of 5G mmWave CPE devices for GCT’s 5G customers.

The reference platform is expected to be available in the first quarter of 2025.