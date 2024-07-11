Samsung wins 2nm order with AI specialist Preferred Networks

The news reflects the progress Samsung has made since starting mass production of its 3nm process node, which is based on Gate-All-Around (GAA) transistor architecture. Samsung has now won a number of orders for the 2nm process with further upgrades in performance and power efficiency.

The cooperation with Preferred Networks marks the first application by Japanese companies in the field of large-sized heterogeneous integrated package technologies. 2.5D Advanced Package I-Cube S technology supports multiple chips in one package to enhance inter-connection speed and reduce package size.

“We are excited to lead in AI accelerator technology with Samsung Electronics’ 2nm GAA process. This solution will significantly support Preferred Networks’ ongoing efforts to build highly energy-efficient, high-performance computing hardware that meets the ever-growing computing demands from generative AI technologies, especially large language models.,” said Junichiro Makino, VP and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Computing Architecture at Preferred Networks.

Preferred Networks, headquartered in Tokyo, develops advanced software and hardware technologies by vertically integrating the AI value chain from chips to supercomputers and generative AI foundation models.