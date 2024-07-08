Cambridge Mechatronics proceeds with R&D centre in Denmark

The firm opened a new R&D centre in May in Copenhagen and says it chose the location to take advantage of Denmark's rich engineering history, particularly in the areas of smartphone algorithm development, firmware (FW) implementation, and optimisation.

Cambridge Mechatronics' business is based around its patented Shape Memory Alloy (SMA) platform. it applies this tech in the form of a wire to move, control and precisely position objects. If the material is deformed it returns to its original shape when heated. When used in conjunction with proprietary electronic circuits and software, this functions as a miniature motor (actuator) as thin as a human hair, which can be controlled to the accuracy of the wavelength of light.

With the launch of this new R&D lab, it hopes to boost its expertise in advanced control algorithms and better support the smartphone camera and new product actuator markets.