Cambridge Mechatronics proceeds with R&D centre in Denmark
UK-based Cambridge Mechatronics is actively hiring top engineering talents in Denmark to accelerate the development of its Shape Memory Alloy technology.
The firm opened a new R&D centre in May in Copenhagen and says it chose the location to take advantage of Denmark's rich engineering history, particularly in the areas of smartphone algorithm development, firmware (FW) implementation, and optimisation.
Cambridge Mechatronics' business is based around its patented Shape Memory Alloy (SMA) platform. it applies this tech in the form of a wire to move, control and precisely position objects. If the material is deformed it returns to its original shape when heated. When used in conjunction with proprietary electronic circuits and software, this functions as a miniature motor (actuator) as thin as a human hair, which can be controlled to the accuracy of the wavelength of light.
With the launch of this new R&D lab, it hopes to boost its expertise in advanced control algorithms and better support the smartphone camera and new product actuator markets.
Dr. Ben Brown (CTO) at Cambridge Mechatronics, said: "Our decision to expand our operations into Copenhagen reflects our strategic direction to grow our investment in SMA control and driver IC's. The new R&D office brings us closer to some of the world's best talents in algorithm development and firmware implementation and together with our existing and next generation actuator designs will meet the growing demand for robust and accurate high-force actuation in the smartphone camera market and beyond."