SiCrystal expands with new building for more SiC wafer production

The new building will offer an additional 6,000 square meters of production space and will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology to further optimise the production of silicon carbide wafers. The close proximity to the existing plant will ensure close integration of the production processes.

SiCrystal's total production capacity, including the existing building, will be approximately three times higher in 2027 than in 2024.

“The new space will significantly increase the production capacity for SiC substrates and we are proud that we were able to welcome Mayor König to the ground-breaking ceremony," says Dr. Robert Eckstein, CEO of SiCrystal, in a press release.

The construction work is scheduled to be completed by the beginning of 2026. And will create new jobs in the region. SiCrystal aims to increase employment by more than 100 by the end of the 2027/28 financial year.