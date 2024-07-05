SiCrystal expands with new building for more SiC wafer production
In a step towards strengthening the semiconductor industry and promoting sustainable technologies, SiCrystal GmbH will create new, additional production space in the northeast of Nuremberg, directly opposite the existing site.
The new building will offer an additional 6,000 square meters of production space and will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology to further optimise the production of silicon carbide wafers. The close proximity to the existing plant will ensure close integration of the production processes.
SiCrystal's total production capacity, including the existing building, will be approximately three times higher in 2027 than in 2024.
“The new space will significantly increase the production capacity for SiC substrates and we are proud that we were able to welcome Mayor König to the ground-breaking ceremony," says Dr. Robert Eckstein, CEO of SiCrystal, in a press release.
The construction work is scheduled to be completed by the beginning of 2026. And will create new jobs in the region. SiCrystal aims to increase employment by more than 100 by the end of the 2027/28 financial year.
"This groundbreaking ceremony marks an important milestone for SiCrystal and underlines our commitment to the metropolitan region. In this way, we can continue to supply innovative products of the highest quality for our customers in the future and make a positive contribution to global sustainability," adds Dr. Erwin Schmitt, COO of SiCrystal. "With the additional production capacities, we will strengthen our market position and make an important contribution to technological development in the semiconductor industry."