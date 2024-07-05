Würth Elektronik ICS expands and relocates in France

The developer of electronic and electromechanical power distributors, control systems and HMI solutions for commercial vehicles and mobile machinery now has around 1,100 square metres on two floors at its disposal to better serve its customers in France.

37 employees of Würth Elektronik ICS France will soon move into the new building. The Sales and Customer Management, Product and Project Management and Application Engineering departments are based here. The building is also designed for expansion – offering space for more than 70 employees.

Würth Elektronik ICS has been operating in France for the past 20 years now, but to grow further, the company has constructed a new building in Ittenheim. In the coming months, additional services such as a test laboratory or training centre will be set up at the new site.

