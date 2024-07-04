European wafer developer to to acquire IP from BluGlass

BluGlass writes in a press release that it developed the specialist IP for the European wafer developer under a paid contract development program, which has been underway since January 2022. The Company will continue to provide contract foundry services for the customer, developing GaN applications on specialty wafers with increased volumes expected. The technology has been designed for adoption into high-growth markets.

The exclusive IP transfer, effective on payment, is limited to MOCVD deposition of GaN on the customer's wafer technology. The agreement does not transfer any of BluGlass’ RPCVD, device, or laser intellectual property.