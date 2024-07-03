onsemi acquires SWIR Vision Systems

CQD is a technology that extends the detectable light spectrum to see through objects and capture images that were not previously possible. onsemi says that the integration of this patented technology within its own CMOS sensors will significantly enhance the company’s intelligent sensing product portfolio – and thus pave the way for further growth in key markets including industrial, automotive and defense.

CQD uses nanoparticles or crystals with unique optical and electronic properties that can be precisely tuned to absorb an extended wavelength of light. This technology extends the visibility and detection of systems beyond the range of standard CMOS sensors to SWIR wavelengths. To date, SWIR technology has been limited in adoption due to the high cost and manufacturing complexity of the traditional indium gallium arsenide (InGAas) process. With this acquisition, onsemi will combine its silicon-based CMOS sensors and manufacturing expertise with the CQD technology to deliver highly integrated SWIR sensors at lower cost and higher volume. The result are more compact, cost-effective imaging systems that offer extended spectrum, a press release reads.

These advanced SWIR sensors can see through dense materials, gases, fabrics and plastics, which is essential across many industries, particularly for industrial applications such as surveillance systems, silicon inspection, machine vision imaging and food inspection. In autonomous vehicle imaging, the higher spectra will create better visibility to see through difficult conditions such as extreme darkness, thick fog or winter glare.

SWIR Vision Systems is now a wholly owned subsidiary of onsemi, with its team being integrated into the company’s Intelligent Sensing Group. The team will continue to operate in North Carolina.