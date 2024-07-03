GlobalFoundries acquires Tagore Technology’s GaN technology

The acquisition expands GF’s power IP portfolio and broadens access to GaN IP which will enable GF customers to quickly bring differentiated products to market. As a part of the acquisition, a team of experienced engineers from Tagore, dedicated to the development of GaN technology, will be joining GF.

“We are committed to being the foundation of our customers’ power applications today and for decades to come,” said Niels Anderskouv, chief business officer at GF, in a press release. “With this acquisition, GF takes another step toward accelerating the availability of GaN and empowering our customers to build the next generation of power management solutions that will reshape the future of mobility, connectivity and intelligence.”

In February 2024, GF was awarded USD 1.5 billion in direct funding under the U.S. CHIPS and Science Act, part of that investment is targeted towards enabling the high-volume manufacturing of critical technologies including GaN to securely produce more essential chips.

Combining this manufacturing capacity with the technical know-how of the Tagore team, GF is set to transform AI system efficiency, especially in edge or IoT devices, where reduced power consumption is critical.