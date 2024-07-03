ClassOne delivers wafer processing system to Analog Devices

The four-chamber ClassOne Solstice system facilitates improved performance for ADI’s analog/mixed-signal and digital signal processing (DSP) ICs.

“As we partner closely with our customers to drive innovation, our manufacturing processes and equipment must continue to lead the way in what’s possible,” said Daniel Burlingame, managing director of ADI’s manufacturing operations and general manager of the Beaverton fab, in a press release. “Moreover, our dedication to upgrading our production facilities necessitates the swift integration of state-of-the-art technology from dependable OEMs. This is the exact reason we have chosen ClassOne’s Solstice system for our plating requirements.”

Built on ClassOne’s high-throughput Solstice platform, the four-chamber Solstice S4 is outfitted with a ClassOne GoldPro reactor, specifically designed to optimise Solstice gold plating technology.