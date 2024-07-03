ClassOne delivers wafer processing system to Analog Devices
ClassOne Technology has delivered the first of two Solstice S4 single-wafer processing systems ordered by Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) to its Beaverton, Oregon facility.
The four-chamber ClassOne Solstice system facilitates improved performance for ADI’s analog/mixed-signal and digital signal processing (DSP) ICs.
“As we partner closely with our customers to drive innovation, our manufacturing processes and equipment must continue to lead the way in what’s possible,” said Daniel Burlingame, managing director of ADI’s manufacturing operations and general manager of the Beaverton fab, in a press release. “Moreover, our dedication to upgrading our production facilities necessitates the swift integration of state-of-the-art technology from dependable OEMs. This is the exact reason we have chosen ClassOne’s Solstice system for our plating requirements.”
Built on ClassOne’s high-throughput Solstice platform, the four-chamber Solstice S4 is outfitted with a ClassOne GoldPro reactor, specifically designed to optimise Solstice gold plating technology.
ClassOne Technology CEO Byron Exarcos stated, “As one of the industry’s premier processor makers, ADI is bringing products to market that are vital to the automotive and other industries with exacting performance demands. We look forward to working with ADI to help optimise development and time-to-market for their devices.”