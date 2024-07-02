© Renesas
Green light for Renesas acquisition of Altium
Renesas and Altium announced that the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) has cleared their proposed merger transaction, confirming no national security concerns.
CFIUS approval was the final regulatory step needed for Renesas and Altium's merger. All required approvals in Australia, Germany, Turkey, and the United States have now been secured.
The merger still requires certain conditions to be met, including a vote by Altium shareholders on July 12, 2024. If approved, there will be a second court hearing at the Supreme Court of New South Wales on July 18, 2024, to finalise the decision.