Green light for Renesas acquisition of Altium

CFIUS approval was the final regulatory step needed for Renesas and Altium's merger. All required approvals in Australia, Germany, Turkey, and the United States have now been secured.

The merger still requires certain conditions to be met, including a vote by Altium shareholders on July 12, 2024. If approved, there will be a second court hearing at the Supreme Court of New South Wales on July 18, 2024, to finalise the decision.