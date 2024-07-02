SMC Diode Solutions opens new power MOSFET and diode fab

The new facility reached volume production only 21 months after groundbreaking in September 2022, and will start shipments to customers in Q4 2024 for high power and high voltage rectifiers and MOSFET 6-inch and 8-inch wafers.

The 300,000-square-foot facility is set to produce 1.2 million silicon wafers and 60,000 silicon carbide wafers per year, increasing SMC’s total production by over four times. SMC’s current fab in Lukou, Nanjing produces 300,000 silicon wafers per year. The RMB 3 billion investment in the new fab will allow the company to handle the end-to-end production of silicon carbide products for the first time.

This new fab marks a milestone in SMC’s growth as the company invests further in China and the growing renewable energy sector.