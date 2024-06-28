TDK launches InvenSense sensor partner programme

InvenSense is actually a TDK subsidiary company as well as a product line. It produces MEMS sensor platforms found in mobile, wearables, smart home, robotics, industrial and automotive products. The firm says its new partner program will enable ODMs, OEMs, developers, engineers and tech enthusiasts to work with a wide variety of InvenSense MEMS sensors – motion sensors, industrial motion modules, microphones, pressure sensors and ultrasonic sensors.

Confirmed partners include:

Microcontroller/SOC partners: Renesas Electronics, Ambiq Micro, Qualcomm, Alif semiconductor

AI chip partners: Ambarella, AON Devices, Syntiant

Sensor Partners: Isentek

Solution / Software partners: MindMics

Distribution/Design house partners: Avnet