TDK launches InvenSense sensor partner programme
Renesas, Qualcomm and Ambiq Micro are among the companies that have joined TDK Corp's partner programme. The scheme gives developers access to its InvenSense sensor reference designs and SDKs.
InvenSense is actually a TDK subsidiary company as well as a product line. It produces MEMS sensor platforms found in mobile, wearables, smart home, robotics, industrial and automotive products. The firm says its new partner program will enable ODMs, OEMs, developers, engineers and tech enthusiasts to work with a wide variety of InvenSense MEMS sensors – motion sensors, industrial motion modules, microphones, pressure sensors and ultrasonic sensors.
Confirmed partners include:
- Microcontroller/SOC partners: Renesas Electronics, Ambiq Micro, Qualcomm, Alif semiconductor
- AI chip partners: Ambarella, AON Devices, Syntiant
- Sensor Partners: Isentek
- Solution / Software partners: MindMics
- Distribution/Design house partners: Avnet
“Ambiq and InvenSense have mutual goals for energy efficiency in battery-powered applications like wearables, hearables, factory automation, and asset trackers,” said Mike Kenyon, VP of Sales at Ambiq. “With InvenSense’s ultra-low power sensors and Ambiq’s lowest power microcontrollers, customers can seamlessly develop solutions with a faster time-to-market.”