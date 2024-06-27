Rochester Electronics partners with u-blox

u-blox focuses on wireless communication technologies and services, and Rochester Electronics is a "continuous source of semiconductors", offering 100% authorised, traceable, certified, and guaranteed devices. Rochester is focused on extending the availability of obsolete lifecycle products, along with providing support for active lifecycle products.

“Rochester Electronics is proud to announce our partnership with u-blox. This strategic collaboration enhances our market presence, diversifying our product offerings across a broad range of industries. We are committed to expanding global support for all our customers,” says Alexander Stempfle, Director, Supplier Development — EMEA, Rochester Electronics in a press release.